Къри покори нов връх с рекордните 9 тройки (видео)

Stephen Curry 3-pt FG Records:



* Most in a season (402 in 2015-16)

* Most in a game (13 on Nov. 7, 2016)

* T-Most in a single postseason (98 in 2015)

* Most 3-pt FG in a series (32 in 2016 Conf Finals & Finals)

* Most 3-pt FG in a Finals game (9 on Sunday)