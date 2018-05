Ади Хютер: Айнтрахт е голям клуб, искам да покажа какво мога

Adi #Hütter 's first press conference as Eintracht head coach is under way! #SGE pic.twitter.com/LQgF1jzzIk

@FrediBobic1971: "We quickly identified Adi as a suitable candidate. We held very positive talks with him and Young Boys. His CV, his personality, his philosophy - it was an easy decision for us."#SGE pic.twitter.com/y9mHoP8iJ3