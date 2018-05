Тиам се размина с европейския рекорд в седмобоя

A post shared by Nafi Thiam (@thiam_nafi) on May 26, 2018 at 9:50am PDT

#meetingoetzis Here’s @thiam_nafi clearing 2m01 in the HJ, an all-time world best in the heptathlon pic.twitter.com/5YpyBnm9kO

Nafissatou Thiam slipped off European record schedule after the javelin but the Olympic champion won back-to-back titles in Gotzis with a world-leading 6806.



100mH 13.45

HJ 2.01m (WB)

SP 15.29m

200m 24.61

LJ 6.62m

JT 47.20

800m 2:18.62 pic.twitter.com/NGruiHy2yv