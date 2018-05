Египет атакува Световното със Салах и 45-годишен вратар

Mohamed #Salah , Mohamed #Elneny make Egypt's 29-man provisional 2018 World Cup squad. Participating teams have until June 4 to finalize their final 23-man squads for the tournament. Full squad list #Russia2018 #Africa #Egypt pic.twitter.com/emIwIqfy8t

Hector Cuper has announced his preliminary Egypt squad for the World Cup!



Ramadan Sobhi (21)

plays at Stoke



Karim Hafez (22)

plays at Lens



Mahmoud Trezeguet (23)

plays at Kasimpasa



Mahmoud Hamdy (22)

plays at Zamalek



are the U23s! pic.twitter.com/24HSrTHXsM