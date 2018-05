Стоук изпадна от Премиър лийг за първи път от 10 години

Xherdan Shaqiri has scored 10 PL goals from outside the box since his debut for Stoke in August 2015. Only Philippe Coutinho (13) & Kevin De Bruyne (11) have scored more in that time #PL pic.twitter.com/S76bkBZSFB

Stoke are relegated after 10 seasons in the top division.



They had been the 8th longest serving club in the PL since their 1st season in 2008-09.



Stoke had not finished below 14th in their previous 9 PL seasons