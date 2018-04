Реал без Карвахал на реванша и срещу Барселона

Carvajal is the only player in the history of football to have played away at Bayern’s Allianz Arena and always win: with Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 win (2012) - with Real Madrid 0-4 win (2014), 1-2 win (2017) and another 1-2 win (2018)! [@2010MisterChip] pic.twitter.com/pMaIrpqnx5