Кристиано вече има повече победи в ШЛ от всеки друг

Cristiano Ronaldo has now won 96 games in #UCL - the most in the competition's history, passing Iker Casillas 96 C.Ronaldo 95 I.Casillas 91 Xavi 79 Raul, A.Iniesta 74 R.Giggs 73 L.Messi pic.twitter.com/e2ubJb7X8D

Most goals: 120

Only player ever to score in 11 straight games

Most final wins (joint record):

Most goals in a season: 17 (2013/14)



Top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to lift the trophy again in 2018? #UCL pic.twitter.com/emiJeEazrt