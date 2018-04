Босът на Севиля се закани след боя от Барса

| Messi's stats against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final:



Goals: 1

Assists: 2

Shots on target (woodwork): 2 (1)

Dribbles: 3

Accurate passes: 63 (87%)

Key passes: 4

Big chances created: 2

Crosses: 2

Long balls: 2

Duels won: 6



The best player in history. . pic.twitter.com/PM1RgawrDu