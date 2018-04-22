Битката за Скудетото: Ювентус - Наполи 0:0, гледай на живо

|
|
Италия
Отборите на Ювентус и Наполи играят при резултат 0:0 в дербито от 34-ия кръг на Серия "А". Още в първата минута Инсиние имаше добра възможност, но стреля далеч от целта. Опитният защитник Джорджо Киелини пък се контузи при опита си да спре нападателя на гостите, като трябваше да получи лекарска помощ. В 10-ата минута беше сменен от Стефан Лихщтайнер. Минута по-рано Асамоаа и Бенатия получиха жълти картони, а Руи стреля над вратата пазена от Буфон след изпълнение на фаул.
Хьоведес стреля с глава над гредата в 13-ата минута.
В 17-ата минута Пянич удари гредата от пряк свободен удар, след като коженото кълбо рикошира в Кайехон. При последвалото центриране от ъглов удар именно испанското крило изчисти почти от голлинията изстрел на Игуаин от въздуха.
Буфон трябваше да се намесва при центриране на Руи. В 23-ата минута Хамших пропусна добра възможност, като стреля в аут от малък ъгъл.
Шампионите имат предимство от четири точки пред "небесносините", които имат нужда от задължителна победа, за да продължат да мечтаят за Скудетото. При успех на звездите водени от Масимилиано Алегри, Старата госпожа ще държи рекордната си седма поредна титла в ръцете.
"Бианконерите" излизат в схема 4-3-3. Пред капитана Джанлуиди Буфон в защита действат Бенедикт Хьоведес, Меди Бенатия, Джорджо Киелини и Квадво Асамоа. Сами Кедира, Миралем Пянич и Блес Матюиди са халфовете, а Дъглас Коща, Гонсало Игуаин и Пауло Дибала водят атаката.
Избраниците на Маурицио Сари в мача на годината за южняците също излизат в схема 4-3-3. Специалистът залага на своя титулярен състав. На вратата е Хосе Рейна, а в защита започнаха Елсейд Хисай, Калиду Кулибали, Раул Албиол и Марио Руи. Халфовете са Алан Маркес, Жоржиньо и Марек Хамшик, докато Хосе Кайехон, Дрис Мертенс и Лоренцо Инсиние са нападателите.
Серия А
34 кръг, неделя 22 април
Стадион: Ювентус Стейдиъм
Съдия: Gianluca Rocchi
4-3-2-1
4-3-3
(Гост) 28
форца юве! Рейтинг: 1 0
(Гост) 27
(Гост) 26
отново духам на лациалите. Любимото занимание на мен и майка ми ромката! Рейтинг: 2 0
(Гост) 25
Защо негрите от двата отбора не са се намазали с червилото на Дибала като останалите амбреажи на терена ? Те са за насилието над жените ли ? Рейтинг: 0 1
(Гост) 24
защото са съпричаснтни с някаква кампания ,,не на агресията срещу жените" Рейтинг: 0 1
(Гост)
И срещу Дибала Рейтинг: 1 0
(Гост) 23
Форца Наполи - някой знае ли за боята Рейтинг: 1 2
(Гост)
В Италия тече кампания против насилието над жени,за това всички са боядисани,от солидарност. Рейтинг: 2 0
(Гост) 22
Дори и съдията има червена боя на лицето. Знае ли някой защо? Рейтинг: 2 2
(Гост)
Дибала ги разцелува всичките! Рейтинг: 3 1
(Гост) 21
Ebati podpiraneto...sam sreshu vrataria..samo jalt...2ri jalt na maimunata...sadiata vece im pomogna.. Рейтинг: 0 3
(Гост) 20
За Юве титлата, Наполи, Лацио и Интер в ШЛ, а за ромите поредните резили в ЛЕ Рейтинг: 2 0
(Гост)
обичам редовните 7 к.ура в ауспуха Рейтинг: 2 0
(Гост) 19
Каква е тази червена боя по шицата им? Рейтинг: 5 1
(Гост)
Червилото на Дибала Рейтинг: 4 4
(Гост) 18
Forza Juvee Рейтинг: 0 0
(Гост) 17
(Гост) 16
Снощи гледах Милан. Сега Ювентус-Наполи. И на двата мача не съм гледал студията преди мачовете. Та да попитам? - Защо някои от футболистите имат червена боя по лицата? Рейтинг: 3 3
(Гост)
Защото ще припознават, от утре Юве ще става Милан, по българския образец цска-Литекс Рейтинг: 3 5
(Гост) 15
Червеното е срещу насилието над жените Рейтинг: 5 3
(Гост)
За това говедо от горе става въпрос Рейтинг: 0 1
(Гост) 14
Не ви ли се струва че Бенатия беше последен когато направи нарушението .. Рейтинг: 3 1