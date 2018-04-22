Ювентус FC Juventus

Ювентус 0:0 Наполи

последен:
22.04.2018

Интер - Ювентус

следващ:
28.04.2018

създаване: 1897г.
стадион: Алианц Стейдиъм
президент: Андреа Аниели
треньор: Масимилиано Алегри
web: Ювентус

Италия

Битката за Скудетото: Ювентус - Наполи 0:0, гледай на живо

22 април 2018 | 21:45 - Обновена
Битката за Скудетото: Ювентус - Наполи 0:0, гледай на живо
Отборите на Ювентус и Наполи играят при резултат 0:0 в дербито от 34-ия кръг на Серия "А". Още в първата минута Инсиние имаше добра възможност, но стреля далеч от целта. Опитният защитник Джорджо Киелини пък се контузи при опита си да спре нападателя на гостите, като трябваше да получи лекарска помощ. В 10-ата минута беше сменен от Стефан Лихщтайнер. Минута по-рано Асамоаа и Бенатия получиха жълти картони, а Руи стреля над вратата пазена от Буфон след изпълнение на фаул.
Хьоведес стреля с глава над гредата в 13-ата минута.

В 17-ата минута Пянич удари гредата от пряк свободен удар, след като коженото кълбо рикошира в Кайехон. При последвалото центриране от ъглов удар именно испанското крило изчисти почти от голлинията изстрел на Игуаин от въздуха.

Буфон трябваше да се намесва при центриране на Руи. В 23-ата минута Хамших пропусна добра възможност, като стреля в аут от малък ъгъл.


Шампионите имат предимство от четири точки пред "небесносините", които имат нужда от задължителна победа, за да продължат да мечтаят за Скудетото. При успех на звездите водени от Масимилиано Алегри, Старата госпожа ще държи рекордната си седма поредна титла в ръцете.

"Бианконерите" излизат в схема 4-3-3. Пред капитана Джанлуиди Буфон в защита действат Бенедикт Хьоведес, Меди Бенатия, Джорджо Киелини и Квадво АсамоаСами Кедира, Миралем Пянич и Блес Матюиди са халфовете, а Дъглас Коща, Гонсало Игуаин и Пауло Дибала водят атаката.

Избраниците на Маурицио Сари в мача на годината за южняците също излизат в схема 4-3-3. Специалистът залага на своя титулярен състав. На вратата е Хосе Рейна, а в защита започнаха Елсейд Хисай, Калиду Кулибали, Раул Албиол и Марио Руи. Халфовете са Алан Маркес, Жоржиньо и Марек Хамшик, докато Хосе Кайехон, Дрис Мертенс и Лоренцо Инсиние са нападателите.

Серия А
34 кръг, неделя 22 април
Ювентус
0:0почивка
Наполи
Стадион: Ювентус Стейдиъм
Съдия: Gianluca Rocchi
1
21
26
4
6
22
14
5
11
9
10
25
33
26
6
23
17
5
8
7
24
14
Масимилиано Алегри
Маурицио Сари
4-3-2-1
4-3-3
Титуляри
Джанлуиджи Буфон Джанлуиджи Буфон1 Хосе Рейна25 Хосе Рейна
Джорджо Киелини Джорджо Киелини3 Елсейд Хисай23 Елсейд Хисай
Меди Бенатия Меди Бенатия4 Раул Албиол33 Раул Албиол
Бенедикт Хьоведес Бенедикт Хьоведес21 Калиду Кулибали26 Калиду Кулибали
Квадво Асамоа Квадво Асамоа22 Марио Руи6 Марио Руи
Сами Кедира Сами Кедира6 Алан Маркес5 Алан Маркес
Миралем Пянич Миралем Пянич5 Жоржиньо8 Жоржиньо
Блес Матюиди Блес Матюиди14 Марек Хамшик17 Марек Хамшик
Дъглас Коща Дъглас Коща11 Хосе Кайехон7 Хосе Кайехон
Пауло Дибала Пауло Дибала10 Дрис Мертенс14 Дрис Мертенс
Гонсало Игуаин Гонсало Игуаин9 Лоренцо Инсиние24 Лоренцо Инсиние
Резерви
Стефан Лихтщайнер Стефан Лихтщайнер26
Миралем Пяничжълт картон Миралем Пянич  27'
16' Раул Албиол  Раул Албиолжълт картон
Меди Бенатияжълт картон Меди Бенатия  11'
Квадво Асамоажълт картон Квадво Асамоа 
Джорджо Киелиниизлиза Джорджо Киелини 
Стефан Лихтщайнервлиза Стефан Лихтщайнер 
3 Ъглови удари 1
5 Центрирания 10
0 Засади 2
1 Точни удари 1
1 Тъчове 7
2 Неточни удари 5
6 Удари от вратата 2
44 Притежание на топката % 56
3 Жълти картони 1
1 Смени 0
7 Извършени фалове 6
Серия А М П Р З Г точки
1 Ювентус Ювентус
34
27
5
2
78:19 (59)
86
2 Наполи Наполи
34
25
7
2
70:23 (47)
82
3 Лацио Лацио
34
20
7
7
83:43 (40)
67
4 Рома Рома
34
20
7
7
55:27 (28)
67
5 Интер Интер
34
18
12
4
56:23 (33)
66
6 Аталанта Аталанта
34
15
10
9
52:35 (17)
55
7 Милан Милан
34
15
9
10
44:38 (6)
54
8 Фиорентина Фиорентина
34
14
9
11
47:38 (9)
51
9 Сампдория Сампдория
34
15
6
13
51:53 (-2)
51
10 Торино Торино
34
11
14
9
48:41 (7)
47
11 Болоня Болоня
34
11
6
17
37:44 (-7)
39
12 Дженоа Дженоа
33
10
8
15
26:33 (-7)
38
13 Сасуоло Сасуоло
34
9
10
15
25:53 (-28)
37
14 Удинезе Удинезе
34
10
3
21
43:56 (-13)
33
15 Каляри Каляри
34
9
6
19
30:56 (-26)
33
16 Киево Киево
34
7
10
17
30:53 (-23)
31
17 Кротоне Кротоне
34
8
7
19
32:59 (-27)
31
18 СПАЛ 2013 СПАЛ 2013
34
5
14
15
30:55 (-25)
29
19 Верона Верона
33
7
4
22
26:65 (-39)
25
20 Беневенто Беневенто
34
5
2
27
29:78 (-49)
17
  • Шампионска лига
  • Лига Европа
  • Изпадане
Добави коментар ›› Коментари (28)

juve
(Гост) 28
отговор
22 април 2018 | 22:34

форца юве! Рейтинг: 1 0

(Гост) 27
отговор
22 април 2018 | 22:33

малкото ромче
(Гост) 26
отговор
22 април 2018 | 22:27

отново духам на лациалите. Любимото занимание на мен и майка ми ромката! Рейтинг: 2 0

Hala Madrid
(Гост) 25
отговор
22 април 2018 | 22:26

Защо негрите от двата отбора не са се намазали с червилото на Дибала като останалите амбреажи на терена ? Те са за насилието над жените ли ? Рейтинг: 0 1

червената боя е
(Гост) 24
отговор
22 април 2018 | 22:21

защото са съпричаснтни с някаква кампания ,,не на агресията срещу жените" Рейтинг: 0 1

Ало
(Гост)
22 април 2018 | 22:22

И срещу Дибала Рейтинг: 1 0

javorrrrr
(Гост) 23
отговор
22 април 2018 | 22:20

Форца Наполи - някой знае ли за боята Рейтинг: 1 2

Неапол
(Гост)
22 април 2018 | 22:25

В Италия тече кампания против насилието над жени,за това всички са боядисани,от солидарност. Рейтинг: 2 0

офицер
(Гост) 22
отговор
22 април 2018 | 22:18

Дори и съдията има червена боя на лицето. Знае ли някой защо? Рейтинг: 2 2

Ало
(Гост)
22 април 2018 | 22:19

Дибала ги разцелува всичките! Рейтинг: 3 1

1908
(Гост) 21
отговор
22 април 2018 | 22:18

Ebati podpiraneto...sam sreshu vrataria..samo jalt...2ri jalt na maimunata...sadiata vece im pomogna.. Рейтинг: 0 3

1900
(Гост) 20
отговор
22 април 2018 | 22:15

За Юве титлата, Наполи, Лацио и Интер в ШЛ, а за ромите поредните резили в ЛЕ Рейтинг: 2 0

romkata
(Гост)
22 април 2018 | 22:29

обичам редовните 7 к.ура в ауспуха Рейтинг: 2 0

шрек
(Гост) 19
отговор
22 април 2018 | 22:10

Каква е тази червена боя по шицата им? Рейтинг: 5 1

Ало
(Гост)
22 април 2018 | 22:10

Червилото на Дибала Рейтинг: 4 4

Bufusyan Maakuff
(Гост) 18
отговор
22 април 2018 | 22:09

Forza Juvee Рейтинг: 0 0

LIL PUMP
(Гост) 17
отговор
22 април 2018 | 22:08

офицер
(Гост) 16
отговор
22 април 2018 | 22:07

Снощи гледах Милан. Сега Ювентус-Наполи. И на двата мача не съм гледал студията преди мачовете. Та да попитам? - Защо някои от футболистите имат червена боя по лицата? Рейтинг: 3 3

Литекс София
(Гост)
22 април 2018 | 22:10

Защото ще припознават, от утре Юве ще става Милан, по българския образец цска-Литекс Рейтинг: 3 5

.
(Гост) 15
отговор
22 април 2018 | 21:59

Червеното е срещу насилието над жените Рейтинг: 5 3

ЦСКА
(Гост)
22 април 2018 | 22:28

За това говедо от горе става въпрос Рейтинг: 0 1

ссссссссссссс
(Гост) 14
отговор
22 април 2018 | 21:58

Не ви ли се струва че Бенатия беше последен когато направи нарушението .. Рейтинг: 3 1 


							
						


							
					

					
					
						
















          

            

