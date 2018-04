Хофенхайм пак разката РБ (Лайпциг)

The interval was fun, huh? @eforsberg10 is shown a red card just two minutes into the restart (48') #DieRotenBullen #RBLTSG 0-3 pic.twitter.com/rUq5hLl3mV

6 - @achtzehn99_en didn’t manage to score in only 6 out of 79 games in the #Bundesliga with Julian #Nagelsmann as a coach. Guarantee. #RBLTSG