Барселона на Валверде пред изравняване на знаменит рекорд

| Enrique's first 50 Barça matches compared with Valverde's 49. Valverde manages his 50th game on Saturday. [md]



Valverde:

# 49 Games

35 W, 11 D, 3 L

113 Goals, 25 Conceded



Enrique:

# 50 Games

42 W, 3 D, 5 L

143 Goals, 31 Conceded pic.twitter.com/8cw1rJv0x2