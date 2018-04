2:2 на интервала, а после се случи… Дин

Ding Junhui has defeated Xiao Guodong 6-2 to reach the last 16 of the Fuhua Group China Open.



Breaks of 133, 90, 138 & 83 after the interval for the Chinese number one.



Meanwhile, Mark Williams has continued his fine form by beating Michael Holt 6-1 #ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/cgnriLTm8s