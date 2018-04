Клоп: Нашият стил е неприятен за съперниците

Reporter: “29 goals now for Salah. We’ve seen it with Coutinho, Suarez, are you worried the same might happen with Salah?”



Klopp: “No.”



Long pause ————————



Reporter: “That’s it? Just no?”



Klopp: “What more should I say? You asked if I’m worried and I said no.” pic.twitter.com/W8DZhPyoeC