Киелини: Никога няма да стигна нивото на Рамос

Juve are unbeaten in 29 of their 31 games at home against Spanish teams in Europe and competitions. The only 2 losses came against Di Stéfano's Real in 1962 and against Deportivo in 2004.



Wins: 19

Draws: 10

Failed to Score: 7 Games

Goal Difference +31#TOGETHER #JuveReal pic.twitter.com/G1wuJmxCps