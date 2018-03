Един милион души избраха Салах за президент на Египет

The Egyptian Election:



Football fans added Mo Salah as an option....



....resulting in 1 Million votes for him.



1 Abdel Fattah al-Sisi: 92%

2 Mo Salah: 5%

3 Moussa Mustafa Moussa: 3%



Beating one of the candidates.