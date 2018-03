Зидан трябва да убеди Кристиано да остане, пише Marca

Marca’s cover: “If it’s up to me, I’ll continue (at Real Madrid).” - Zidane shows for the first time his desire for next season - Madrid play this evening in Las Palmas without Cristiano, Kroos, Marcelo, Ramos, Isco and Carvajal - The Canarian team will face the match as a final pic.twitter.com/H7l6BuNFmZ