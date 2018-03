Куриоз в Англия! Отбор ще доиграе сезона без вратар

Unfortunately our GK @limiegooch injury from Monday is a lot worse than first thought. Liam is going to have to have an operation on his hand at the weekend, fingers crossed it’s successful and he makes a full recovery. #wadersNo1

So we have 3 GK’s signed on and all are unavailable for the rest of the season, 2 got injured on Tuesday night. A massive THANK YOU to the @SouthernLeague1 for NOT allowing us to sign a GK for the rest of the season. THANKS GUYS your great