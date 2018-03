ЛеБрон би избрал себе си за MVP

1. Lebron James (2009-2010)



30-7-9-2-1 on 50/33/77



66 wins



MVP, All NBA 1st Team, All Defensive 1st Team, All Star



The best record Lebron’s ever had, along with crazy good stats. He didn’t win a ring, but his regular season was too great to not be #1 on this list. pic.twitter.com/UqslNzHVUX