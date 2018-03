Фара срещу Болт във футболен спектакъл на “Олд Трафорд”

Finally I can announce that I'll be playing in @socceraid for @UNICEF_uk at Old Trafford on Sunday 10th June. Remember @usainbolt, it's a marathon not a sprint!

Get your tickets now at https://t.co/rMX9hAVJkc or call 0161 444 2018 #SoccerAid #TeamRobbie pic.twitter.com/KUkKv4oKvr