Легенда на Байерн: Пеп няма самочувствие и живее в непрестанен страх

Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt has written an autobiography, and it's not exactly glowing about Guardiola.



Pep was 'aggressive', demanded 'miracles', is accused of having low self esteem, was 'upset' with support the doctor had within club. https://t.co/8cqZobnEU1 #mcfc pic.twitter.com/hyJBKoeLSc