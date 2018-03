Аз съм сержантът на Моуриньо, горд е Лукаку

Harry Kane vs Romelu Lukaku - both born in 1993.



Kane

144 PL games

102 goals (14 pens)

14 assists

574 shots (45% acc)

65 big chances missed



Lukaku

214 PL games

99 goals (6 pens)

34 assists

617 shots (45% acc)

70 big chances missed pic.twitter.com/eFBTfRKxEt