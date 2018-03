Ливърпул не се затрудни, Салах с гол в седми пореден мач (видео)

Mo Salah for Liverpool this season: Games: 38 Goals: 32 Assists: 9 It's the start of March... pic.twitter.com/KnOrU4LiDf

Liverpool have now scored 200 goals in the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp.



Sadio Mane the scorer of the 200th. pic.twitter.com/QYLRLqCLfO