Историята си прави шега със статистиките на Реал и Барса

Total goal difference after 2787 La Liga games:



Barcelona:

GF- 5968

GA- 3126

GD- 2842



Real Madrid:

GF- 6009

GA- 3167

GD- 2842



Exactly the same goal difference which of the two Spanish giants do you prefer?



What's your #JAFA?#JustAFansAnalysis pic.twitter.com/EQZLqIH8TT