ПСЖ изнесе лекция на Марсилия, но трепери за Неймар (видео)

Neymar goes down with a nasty ankle injury, and gets stretched off. Hoping for a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/J2FQUs0wCH

GOL DE EDINSON CAVANI!



The PSG No9 makes it 3-0 in La Classique with a great goal. First the wonderful turn and then the empathic finish.



24 Ligue 1 goals for El Matador this season. pic.twitter.com/F7w3bfzDU5