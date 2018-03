Имаше ли засада? Повече от спорен гол влоши положението на Хамбургер (видео)

Aron Johansson came on in the 84th minute of #SVWHSV, and 2 minutes later his shot went through Mathenia's legs before Belfodil pressured Van Drongelen into making the final touch for an own goal. It was the only goal as #Werder won 1-0 vs #HSV in the #Nordderby today. #USMNT pic.twitter.com/pWjPLKgvAk