Швеция с минимална победа над Германия

Goalie @JEnroth125 was the hero as Sweden #SWE edged Germany #GER 1-0 on @VStalberg's goal. Game recap and more photos: https://t.co/zWxrHfG6Dw #PyeongChang2018 #IceHockey



Photo: Matt Zambonin / HHOF-IIHF Images pic.twitter.com/9lVbrLHMl8