Мхитарян вече е в Лондон, голямата сделка не включва пари

@HenrikhMkh Mkhitaryan has arrived in london ahead of his Arsenal medical pic.twitter.com/aKyWqBDuDc

Just met Henrikh Mkhitaryan outside hotel in central london. Big smile when asked about him nearly joining Arsenal! He’s out with Mino Raiola. Footage on #SSN shortly #AFC pic.twitter.com/9NZ4HMsh6k