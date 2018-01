Керала претърпя поражение без Бербо (видео)

A late goal from @msifneos was not enough for us to come back after going two down in the first half. FT: JAM 2-1 KER #KeralaBlasters #HeroISL #LetsFootball #JAMKER pic.twitter.com/Ry0Lm8WktC

We didn't get the result we wanted against @JamshedpurFC, but like @jamosfoundation said, we have only lost the battle, we can still win the war! #KeralaBlasters #HeroISL #LetsFootball #JAMKER pic.twitter.com/2qkzCKxDFN