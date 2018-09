Кличко: Джошуа - Пулев ще е сила срещу техника

WK spoke with Omnisport about the upcoming fight between Joshua vs Pulev. (@klitschko_official )-"I think they're tough in different ways and I think it's going to be a very interesting match. I think Pulev has more technique than power whereas Anthony is definitely a powerful guy so I think it's going to be an interesting fight." #teamklitschko _ #wklitschkofans #wladimirklitschko #klitschko #sparring #grind #warriors #edit #teamklitschko #boxing #king #motivation #goat #champ #photography #спорт #ufc #letsgo #hustle #beastmode #boxsport #boxen #legend #kubratpulev #anthonyjoshua #sundayfunday #sunday

