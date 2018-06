Уж е раждала наскоро… (снимки)

In honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October, I’ve designed a custom, Italian leather purse to support my friends at @allstatefdn during their annual fundraising competition, the Purple Purse Challenge. Every $10 you donate to the Challenge earns you a chance to win one! A winner will be picked each week this month. All donations benefit the 2017 Purple Purse nonprofits and help provide critical resources to domestic violence survivors nationwide. The more you donate, the more you help survivors – and the more chances you have to win! So, get involved and donate today. Link in bio. #ad #domesticviolence #PurplePurse #DVAM

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Oct 2, 2017 at 6:43am PDT