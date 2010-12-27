Булевард

Роналдо се подложи на вазектомия

27 декември 2010 | 14:58
Роналдо се подложи на вазектомия

Един от най-славните футболисти в света за последните 15 години - Феномена Роналдо, си направи вазектомия. "Затворих фабриката за деца", шеговито заяви 34-годишният нападател на Коринтианс пред бразилския вестник "Folha de Sao Paulo".

Роналдо е баща на четири деца от три различни майки - Роналд, Алекс, Мария София и Мери Алис. Най-голямото дете на Роналдо - Роналд (10-годишен), е от футболистката Марта Домингес. Най-малкото (Мери Алис) е на девет месеца. Друг един легендарен футболист - Пеле, преди няколко години също се подложи на вазектомия. 

АЛЕКСАНДЪР ДИМИТРОВ
swsws
(Гост) 20
отговор
01 януари 2011 | 23:13

хаха
(Гост) 19
отговор
29 декември 2010 | 12:54

едно време тоя човек мачкаше всички! Просто феномен :Д Рейтинг: 0 0

test.zalata.net
(Гост) 18
отговор
29 декември 2010 | 11:32

Разбери дали си умен онлайн на test.zalata.net Рейтинг: 0 0

?
(Гост) 17
отговор
29 декември 2010 | 08:54

роналдо си остава феномена никой няма да го забрави колко велик беше Рейтинг: 0 0

admin
(Гост) 16
отговор
28 декември 2010 | 21:53

vsi4ko-bezplatno.free.bg Рейтинг: 0 0

admin
(Гост) 15
отговор
28 декември 2010 | 21:52

Absolutno VSI4KO e BEZPLATNO na vsi4ko-bezplatno.free.bg Рейтинг: 0 0

iq.tochica.com
(Гост) 14
отговор
28 декември 2010 | 19:09

Онлайн тест за интелигентност - iq.tochica.com Рейтинг: 0 0

ДАДАД
(Гост) 13
отговор
28 декември 2010 | 16:05

Сега чакаме липосукция! Рейтинг: 0 0

john doe
(Гост) 12
отговор
28 декември 2010 | 15:49

а добър ден, но е Милене Домингеш :) Рейтинг: 0 0

nikolcheto
(Гост) 11
отговор
28 декември 2010 | 15:12

марта домингес е испанска лекоатлетиска..роналдо има дете от МИЛЕНЕ ДОМИНГЕС !! Рейтинг: 0 0

red pig
(Гост) 10
отговор
28 декември 2010 | 13:41

Вазектомията добре, кога ще си направи ЛОБОТОМИЯ питам? Рейтинг: 0 0

iq.tochica.com
(Гост) 9
отговор
28 декември 2010 | 10:45

Онлайн тест за интелигентност - iq.tochica.com Рейтинг: 0 0

pa kata
(Гост) 8
отговор
28 декември 2010 | 02:30

Мата тая най добрата футболистка ли Рейтинг: 0 0

xaxa
(Гост)
28 декември 2010 | 11:44

да Рейтинг: 0 0

:)
(Гост) 7
отговор
27 декември 2010 | 21:40

името и е Милене Домингеш, поправете се !!!! Рейтинг: 0 0

Някой си
(Гост) 6
отговор
27 декември 2010 | 19:55

