Роналдо се подложи на вазектомия

Андреа, Николета и Ники Михайлов гледат боксовата гала в София (видео + снимки)
Певицата Андреа, която е половинка на боксьора Кубрат Пулев, гледа боксовата гала в "Арена Армеец" в София в компанията на Николета Лозанова и вратаря Николай Михайлов.Николета и Ники Михайлов са близки ...
Булевард
Един от най-славните футболисти в света за последните 15 години - Феномена Роналдо, си направи вазектомия. "Затворих фабриката за деца", шеговито заяви 34-годишният нападател на Коринтианс пред бразилския вестник "Folha de Sao Paulo".
Роналдо е баща на четири деца от три различни майки - Роналд, Алекс, Мария София и Мери Алис. Най-голямото дете на Роналдо - Роналд (10-годишен), е от футболистката Марта Домингес. Най-малкото (Мери Алис) е на девет месеца. Друг един легендарен футболист - Пеле, преди няколко години също се подложи на вазектомия.
|
