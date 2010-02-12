Забравете розите - спечелете си среща с момиче от корицата на списание Nuts

|
|
Булевард
Памела Андерсън никога не е правила тройка
Памела Андерсън заяви, че в живота си винаги е имала прекалено ревниви любовници и поради тази причина тя никога не е правила групов секс. 51-годишната актриса и манекенка, която беше женена за Томи Лий, Кид Рок и Рик ...Виж още
|
Покер
Захвърлете всичко, което сте планували предварително за Свети Валентин, защото PokerNews.bg ви предлага ви предлага нещо много по-добро в PKR Poker (създайте си сметка в залата с бонуд код - BGPNEWS). Това е така, защото тази неделя от 22:15 наше време, ще имате шансът да спечелите нещо невероятно - напълно платена среща със супер секси момиче, което е било на корицата на списание Nuts - Линдзи Стрът.
Регистрирайте се още сега в лобито на онлайн покер залата, срещу само $10!
Завършете на първо място в турнира тази неделя и след това ще трябва да се отправите за среща в Лондон, на 27 февруари, където ще срещнете великолепната Линдзи (32F-26-32) на рецепцията в Champagne, след което ще ви бъде осигурен луксозен превоз до един от топ ресторантите в този изключителен мегаполис. PKR също ще ви плати пътните разходи до Лондон и настаняването ви.
За да разберете още относно прекрасната Lindsey, може да разгледате нейната официална страница - officiallindseystrutt.com
Станете част от най-голямата българска покер Facebook страница!
|
Покер
›› Булевард
(Гост) 17
отговор
Рейтинг: 0 0
Този коментар е твърде голям. Ако искате да го прочетете натиснете тук
(Гост) 16
отговор
Още сега ще се регистрирам на покер турнира , но първо ще си купя от новорекламираните хапчета за уголемяване на пениса V-max та да мога по-добре да се представя пред тази хубавица! Рейтинг: 0 0
(Гост) 15
отговор
biva taq jenka ;dd Рейтинг: 0 0
(Гост) 14
отговор
'секс включен ли е' ахахахахахаах Рейтинг: 0 0
(Гост) 13
отговор
zariben 12 февруари 2010 | 22:46 sex vklu4en li e ? axaxaxaxa бате уби ме с тоя коментар честно (rofl) ;DDDDDDDDDD Рейтинг: 0 0
(Гост) 12
отговор
shte q e** mnogo taq k***a. tqsna k***a na****a shte q c****m Рейтинг: 0 0
(Гост) 11
отговор
da q e** u k****ta porednata 6****a k***a koqto e spala s koito trebva tova ako jena mi se snima taka 6te q zarovq do glavata v zemqta i 6te q otrepam s kamani :D :D Рейтинг: 0 0
(Гост) 10
отговор
abe za 10$ po dobre edna polovinka xolandec da si zema, vmesto da se razkarvam do london vie ludi li ste, i posle edna k***a i taka ;) Рейтинг: 0 0
(Гост) 9
отговор
Ne tyrsete $10, nema nujda da se nabutvate - az she hodq da q... da qm s neq. :D Рейтинг: 0 0
(Гост) 8
отговор
DA PITAM TEQ 10$ KOI SHEGI DADE SHOTO NIE B1LGARITE NQMAME SEGA Рейтинг: 0 0
(Гост) 7
отговор
BOJE KAKVI G1RDI ,,,,,,,,,,,,, DAGI IZQDESH E MALKO BRE MAMKAMU Рейтинг: 0 0
(Гост) 6
отговор
sex vklu4en li e ? Рейтинг: 0 0
(Гост) 5
отговор
i az nqmam Рейтинг: 0 0
(Гост) 4
отговор
6i q skasam eiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii Рейтинг: 0 0
(Гост) 3
отговор
oo kato gledam shte ima p***e meso Рейтинг: 0 0