Неуморният дребосък, който очарова всички и със скромността си

Nzonzi telling the players to give kanté the trophy, then giving the trophy to him before getting a photo for himself. What a nice guy! pic.twitter.com/wjdtz0B5e7

According to various reports, during France's on-pitch trophy celebrations, Steven N'Zonzi had to ask certain players to let N'Golo Kanté hold the #WorldCup trophy because he was too shy to ask & didn't want to impose on anyone. [@GFFN] pic.twitter.com/FYfuztTgAs