Домакинството е единственият коз на Русия срещу Испания

Check out what @21LVA and Hierro told the media at the press conference!



@21LVA: "Any opponent is tough. We face Russia, the hosts, it won't be easy"



Hierro: "All Head Coaches have a plan, but we've got to adapt to what we see on the pitch"



https://t.co/aOhVvDDYTR pic.twitter.com/Qr0oF0qKPX