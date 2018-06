Роналдо вече е най-резултатният европеец в историята

85 - Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more international goals than any other European player in the history of football (85 goals for Portugal). Historic. #POR #MAR #PORMAR #Ronaldo #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/I3wsEJTGlQ

2 - Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first Portugal player since José Torres in 1966 to score a goal with his right foot, left foot and head in a single World Cup tournament. Collection.