Златан скочи на селекционера на Швеция заради играч на Ювентус

Kulusevski started some controversy in Sweden by not playing from the start yesterday... “I think it was strange and I was shocked, but I had to respect the decision,” Kulusevski told reporters after the game. pic.twitter.com/myGZuadf5m

Sweden's coach, Andreson was pissed as reporters kept asking why Dejan didn't play from the start: "We’ll see if he gets more playing time on Tuesday."



“Now can we talk about those who actually played and did well? It’s a lot more interesting, I think…”