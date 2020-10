Антверпен повали звездите на Тотнъм (видео)

FT: Royal Antwerp 1-0 Tottenham A brilliant win for the home side! Lior Refaelov's neat finish in the first half is enough for victory. Follow: https://t.co/NjG9r9LJAG #ANTTOT #UEL #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/Tf92tTUO7w

| It's defeat in Belgium for a star-studded #THFC!



Refaelov's strike is enough for Antwerp to hold on for a famous win in the #UEL!