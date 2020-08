Лопетеги: Доказахме, че никога не се предаваме

12th June 2018: Announced as Real Madrid manager



13th June 2018: Sacked as Spain manager



29th October 2018: Sacked as Real Madrid



5th June 2019: Appointed Sevilla manager



21st August 2020: Wins his first managerial trophy.



It's been quite the journey for Julen Lopetegui. pic.twitter.com/MVm9T1T2qd