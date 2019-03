За историята: 15 хил. дадоха домакински комфорт на Айнтрахт на “Меаца”

15,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans have taken over the San Siro tonight. This Europa League at its finest pic.twitter.com/la0KpGrnUf

The moment when you see that almost 20,000 people came from Frankfurt to support us ... Big Game, and one more time unbelievable fans!!! we are in the quarterfinals @Eintracht pic.twitter.com/XghF07fK7F