Безмилостен Виляреал записа първи успех в Лига Европа (видео)

#UEL | 5-0 90' | FULL-TIME. That's it here! What a night in the @EuropaLeague for #Villarreal! The Yellows take down @skrapid at home with a five-goal win courtesy of goals by @pablofornals, Toko Ekambi (2), Dani Raba and @GerardMoreno9. Bravo lads! pic.twitter.com/B9DnCWVnjz